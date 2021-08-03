Animal Exchange Programme: Rajkot Zoo Sends Pair Of White Tigers To Surat Zoo

In a bid to strengthen wildlife, Gujarat's Rajkot zoo sent a pair of white tigers to Surat zoo on Tuesday. According to zoo officials, both the tigers are two years and four months old. Surat zoo received this pair of wild cats under the animal exchange program. The female tiger is named Girima, whereas the male tiger is named Gaurav. Both of them will be kept under strict quarantine, and only after 10-15 days will the tigers be exposed for display in the zoo.

Earlier, Gujarat's Sakkarbaug zoo traded 40 lions for various other animals from all over the country. The Gujarat government, under the animal exchange program, took this initiative to exchange animals of all species from one zoo to another.

#WATCH | Surat zoo receives a pair of white tigers from Rajkot zoo under animal exchange program



"Female tiger is Girima & male tiger is Gaurav. Both are 2 yrs & 4 months old. They'll remain in quarantine for 10-15 days & will later be kept for public display," says zoo official pic.twitter.com/KFBWjBvN3Z — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021

What is an animal exchange program? Why is it done?

An animal exchange program is an official event that is carried out under the supervision of the Chief Minister of the State and Wildlife head. Under this program, those species which are rare and are listed on the government's list and bear appropriate documents are exchanged and traded from one zoo to another. The program greatly helps in preventing unnecessary trapping of animals from the wild, creating a safe and secure environment for all. The operation, however, is carried out most transparent manner and only proceeds with the approval of the state head. Animal exchange is mostly carried out to balance the endangered species of wild fauna and Flora.

Interstate animal exchange in India

According to forest officials, the inter-state animal exchange is highly beneficial for animals, as each zoo receives a valuable animal in return for the other, which helps maintain the wildlife balance in the zoo. As part of this program, earlier, the Delhi zoo had received three lions for breeding from Gujrat, one lion along with two lionesses were sent to the breeding center in the national capital. As per media reports, in return Delhi will send five brow-antlered deer and two hippopotamuses to the Keavadio zoo in Gujarat.

If reports are to be believed, five states including Rajasthan, Chennai, Hyderabad, Assam, and Bhopal are also discussing bartering their animals for Gujarat lions.

(With Some ANI Inputs)

(Image Credit: PIXABAY)