As Chennai Witnesses Dip In Temperature, 'Chennai Snow' Memes Flood Twitter; CSK Joins In

As the year is about to end and winter is arriving across the country, a number of regions have already started to experience chilly weather. Chennai, too, is now witnessing a drop in the temperature. Amidst this, Twitteratis have decided to have some fun and have flooded the micro-blogging site with hilarious memes on it. Along with this, there is a cherry on top of the cake, as Chennai Super Kings also joined the trend, with the hashtag #ChennaiSnow.

Here are a few other memes:

Second test washed out by Chennai snow pic.twitter.com/QmyvJx6NDj — A (@Aarsun) February 13, 2021

#ChennaiSnow trending, who else can bring you the data of similar days in the Chennai city and the reasoning. pic.twitter.com/Up2MzBn3H8 — Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) (@praddy06) November 21, 2022

#ChennaiSnow



Chennai people looking at the weather outside 🥶 ❄️ pic.twitter.com/mpHaPJxCaN — Witty Doc (@humourdoctor) November 21, 2022

IMD predicts low pressure rains in TN

Meanwhile, as per the IMD prediction, there may be significant rainfall in Chennai and the surrounding areas. In next 48 hours, the depression could sustain its strength and travel west-northwestward toward the coastlines of north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh. A cyclonic circulation lies over south Andaman sea and neighbourhood in middle tropospheric levels, the IMD said in a bulletin.

Hence, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from November 20.