Bengaluru: 17-year-old Goes Missing; Parents Claim 'she Was Influenced By Shamanism'

In a bizarre incident for the past two months, a 17-year-old Bengaluru girl has been missing from her home. The concerned parents, who believe a 'shamanism' connection to her disappearance, have taken to social media to appeal to the public to find their daughter.

Anushka, a juvenile girl, fled her home on October 31 after "someone influenced her," according to her father, Abhishek. "She has been influenced by someone. She is unable to leave the house and travel alone. I'm attempting to contact individuals on social media to assist me in locating my daughter," he said to ANI.

Archana, Anushka's mother, claimed that her daughter has been affected by shamanism influencers. Shamanism is an old practice, where the follower interacts with the unseen world of gods, devils, and ancestral spirits.

"She told us that she wanted to do shamanism type of meditation. We told her to learn it at home only. We asked her to learn shamanism at home only. I request her to come back," Archana stated.

"It has been two months. Although the police are doing their job, it has not yielded results so far. I am doing this on a personal level and trying to reach more and more people through social media accounts. I have opened hashtags like #findAnushka. People have been re-tweeting my messages. Anywhere if my daughter sees these messages, or if anybody sees her or has seen her, please inform me. If my daughter is under influence of somebody, some organization, I request people to inform me. She is a minor," Abhishek told ANI.

According to Abhishek, the police's efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful thus far, and they are also using social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram to locate her. Since July-August, he claimed, they've noticed some behavioural changes in their daughter.

"She didn't seem to care much for us. We gave her time and space because she was unable to attend her preferred college. She is incapable to take this move on her own; she has been swayed "the girl’s father added. According to police, a case has been filed and efforts are being made to locate the girl.

"We're looking at everything, including her previous phone usage and CCTV footage. The case is being investigated by a specialised team "DCP Bengaluru (North) Vinayak Patil stated.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image: ANI/Unsplash)