Bhubaneswar: Puri's Konark Sun Temple Reopens For Tourists; Allows 2,000 Visitors Per Day

The Sun Temple at Konark in Odisha's Puri district reopened for tourists on Monday, PTI reported. The Konark Sun Temple remained close for more than 100 days in the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a thermal screening, the 13th century UNESCO World Heritage site was opened to the public. As per the guidelines, a total of 2,000 tourists will be allowed to visit the temple in a day with a mandatory norm of wearing a face mask.

Moreover, the tourists will have to book the tickets online and scan them on their mobile phones at the main entrance. According to the latest guidelines, local guides, photographers, and handicraft businessmen are not allowed to enter the shrine premises.

The state government allowed the reopening of religious places

Keeping in view the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has announced to reopen the religious and tourists places in its August unlock process. The tourist destinations in Konark like the sea beaches of Puri, Chandipur in Balasore, and Chandrabhaga will also allow visitors to roam. Officials informed that the government has allowed the reopening of certain major temples from August 3. However, the decision concerning the reopening of Shree Jagannath Temple will be taken in a meeting scheduled on August 4.

Odisha relaxes other COVID restrictions in the state

With an improvement in the COVID-19 situation, the Odisha government announced reopening shopping malls, parks, and cinema halls among several relaxations in all the districts. However, the three cities (Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri) are still barred from these relaxations due to the high positivity rate. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said, "The new guidelines will be enforced for a month till 6 am on September 1."

Given the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, SRC said that those who have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri will be allowed to avail these relaxations announced by the government. On the other hand, malls, restaurants, roadside eateries, bars, theatres, and cinema halls are allowed to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in other districts. Bus operators are also allowed to resume services, allowing passengers only up to their seating capacity. Further, he said that marriages will be permitted with the maximum limit of 25 guests, and the number of people participating in thread ceremonies and funerals should not exceed 20.

(With PTI inputs)

(IMAGE: PIXABAY)