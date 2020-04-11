The Debate
Mumbai: BMC Begins Screening All 7.5 Lakh Dharavi Residents For Coronavirus After 4 Deaths

City News

With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in Asia's biggest slum - Dharavi, the BMC, on Saturday, has started screening all 7.5 lakh residents in the area

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dharavi

With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in Asia's biggest slum - Dharavi, the city's Municipal body - BMC, on Saturday, has started screening all 7.5 lakh residents of the area, according to ANI. The BMC has roped in a team of 150 doctors to help their workers in the process. Currently, Dharavi has witnessed 4 deaths and 28 persons.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi interacts with all CMs on lockdown, total cases at 7447

BMC: Screening of all Dharavi  

Kejriwal confirms lockdown extension, says 'PM has taken correct decision to extend'

Entire Dharavi to be tested

On Thursday, Mumbai's municipal body (BMC) has chalked up a plan to test all 7.5 lakh residents in Asia's biggest slum - Dharavi within the next 15 days, as per sources. Dharavi which is one of the listed hotspots in Mumbai, also had 10 Markaz attendees stay in the locality before leaving for Kerala. Mumbai has reported 218 cases and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours and has a total of 1008 Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

Dharavi sees 8 new Coronavirus cases in 24 hrs as BMC plans to test all 7.5 lakh residents

Dharavi witnesses 4 deaths

Earlier in the day, an 80 yr old positive patient for COVID-19 hailing from Dr. Baliga Nagar was declared dead today by Kasturba hospital. On Thursday,  a 70-year-old from Kalyanawadi passed away after being infected with COVID-19. The previous fatalities were a 56-year old male who succumbed to the pandemic before he could be treated and another woman resident.

After the first case was reported from Dharavi, BMC created several containment zones throughout the place, putting thousands of people under restrictions. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area. BMC has set up 381 containment zones throughout Mumbai - as Maharashtra has witnessed 1574 cases and 110 deaths.

PM Modi interacts with all states' CMs to decide on extension of nationwide Covid lockdown

First Published:
COMMENT
