BMC Seals Area Around Maha CM Thackeray's Residence 'Matoshree' After Suspected COVID Case

In a massive development, Mumbai's civic body - BMC on Monday, has sealed area around CM Uddhav Thackeray’s residence “Matoshree” in as a precautionary measure, after a tea seller has been suspected for COVID-19, as per sources. Visuals show the BMC's notice pasted in the area warning that action will be taken against violators. Mumbai has the highest number of cases at 433 and 30 deaths, as of Sunday.

BMC appoints 'Containment officer' for each of Mumbai's 241 COVID-19 containment zones

BMC appoints containment officer

Earlier on Sunday, BMC appointed a Containment officer for each of the 241 containment buildings in the city, according to an official circular. The circular issued directives to the teams dispatched across Mumbai about the conditions to be maintained in the zone regarding - high & low-risk contacts, buffer zone, police protection, health camps in the zone etc. The circular also states that there should be a day to day reporting of any cases of flu or pneumonia-like cases that come to any of the clinics or hospitals inside or near the containment zones.

EXCLUSIVE: Borivali resident shares her experience living in a COVID-19 'containment zone'

BMC's containment zone activity

Earlier on Saturday, a Borivali (East) resident living in one such containment zone revealed that the BMC quarantined the entire locality after two residents tested positive. Moreover, she added that the BMC had appointed an on-call doctor, adequate police security, undertaken daily visits, monitored residents' health, fumigation and disinfection drives - every two days and facilitated essential goods supply. With Mumbai reporting the highest cases, the BMC has been closely monitoring Dharavi- where six cases have already been reported.

Maharashtra under lockdown

On March 14, the Thackeray government invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic - declaring all gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres, pubs shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31 amid the rising cases of Coronavirus. With the railways shutting down its services on March 22 marking 'Janta Curfew', the Maharashtra government extended a state-wide curfew, stopping all transport services across districts. After PM Modi announcing a 21-day lockdown, Maharashtra too enforced the same as the state recorded the highest number of cases at 690 cases, with 45 deaths.

