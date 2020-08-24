BSF Troops Apprehend Smuggler On Indo-Bangladesh Border; 4 Cattle Rescued

In a major success, troops of Border Security Force in West Bengal apprehended one cattle smuggler on the international border between India and Bangladesh in Murshidabad. Jawans of 141 Battalion deployed on Indo-Bangladesh in Murshidabad caught the Indian smuggler and rescued 4 cattle when he was smuggling them into Bangladesh on the intervening night of August 23 and 24, 2020.

"At about 7:30, the vigilant troops of the BSF observed suspicious movement of 4 to 5 miscreants on the river Ganga. Troops challenged them and asked to surrender, but instead of surrendering, they all tried to escape by jumping into the water. The bravehearts of the BSF chased them and could succeed in apprehending one whereas remaining escaped taking advantage of the darkness The apprehended smuggler was trying to go to Bangladesh along with cattle. He was taken into custody and 4 cattle were rescued from smugglers," said a senior BSF officer in West Bengal.

Read: Hit Hard By COVID-19 Outbreak, Bengal Weavers Migrate To Other Places For Jobs

Cattle smuggler identified

On being questioned by the Intelligence Branch of the BSF, the trafficker called himself an Indian citizen. It is reported that he is identified as Ahsan Ali, a 25-year-old man from a village named Devanapur in Malda. The apprehended smuggler was working as a laborer in Kerala, who came back to his village due to no work after lockdown and got involved in the smuggling activities to earn easy money with a fellow smuggler of his village.

Read: Bengal COVID Tally Climbs To 1,38,870 With Record 3,274 New Infections

"Ahsan Ali has disclosed the names of other smugglers who are running the syndicate of cattle smuggling, including two Bangladeshis named Rahman and Tojulu who are residents of Rajshahi in Bangladesh. The names of these two Bangladeshi smugglers were also disclosed by other apprehended smugglers last week." said a senior BSF officer who also said that a Samsung mobile along with an Indian and Bangladeshi sim card were recovered from the apprehended smuggler.

Read: South Bengal Districts Likely To Witness Heavy Rain From Monday

The apprehended Indian smuggler along with the rescued cattle and mobiles have been deposited at the Police Station Sagar Para for further legal proceedings after lodging the FIR against the smugglers.

Read: Mamata Banerjee Reiterates Her Stand On NEET, JEE Exams, Urges PM To Reconsider Move