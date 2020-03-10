Coronavirus: Buddhists Monks Offer Special Prayers In Bodh Gaya For Eradication Of Virus

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, thousands of Buddhists monks gathered under the holy Bodhi tree in Bihar's Bodh Gaya on Monday and offered special prayers for the eradication of deadly Coronavirus. The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday has declared COVID-19 a 'pandemic' as the virus continues to spread worldwide. The virus, which has reportedly originated from Wuhan, China, has so far claimed 4,027 lives with 114,430 cases detected worldwide. So far, 43 people have been tested positive in India. No death has been reported in the country yet.

Calling the day auspicious, the organiser of the special prayer Huizhong Yang said that thousands of Buddhist monks, nuns, and other people gathered and offered special prayers for the well being of the public at large.

"Today is a very special day, the full moon day in the Buddhist calendar. On this auspicious occasion, the Mahakaruna Foundation and Mahabudh international meditation centre have organised global prayers for the eradication of Coronavirus," organiser Huizhong Yang told ANI.

"Medical science and technology are trying their best to control the spread of Coronavirus. But there are certain things beyond medical technology. We need prayers. Where science fails, spirituality is successful," he added.

Varanasi temple priest puts face masks on idols

A priest of a temple in Varanasi has put face masks on deities and appealed the devotees to not touch the idols. The priest also urged people "not to touch the idols to prevent the spread of Coronavirus".

"Coronavirus has spread across the country. We have put a mask on Lord Vishwanath to raise awareness about Coronavirus. Just like we put clothes on the idols when it is cold and put ACs or fans when it's hot, we have put masks on the deities," temple priest Krishna Anand Pandey said on Monday.

"We are urging the people not to touch the idols to prevent the spread of the virus. If people touch the idol, the virus will spread and more people will get infected," he added.

India's Coronavirus count rises

Positive cases of the novel Coronavirus in India had soared up to 47 after two new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Pune. Apart from this, 15 people are under observation for the virus in Maharashtra, however, no positive cases have been detected yet.

Out of these, 44 are active cases, the initial three which were reported from Kerala have been treated and discharged. The health ministry has advised people against mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

