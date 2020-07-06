Chennai Gets Relaxation From Intensified Lockdown; Shops To Open For 12 Hours

Tamil Nadu government on Saturday evening announced the set of new lockdown rules, as the intensified lockdown in Chennai is coming to an end on Monday, the set of rules has come as a major relief for the state capital Chennai and other districts three districts adjacent to it. From Monday, shops which sell essential commodities, vegetables and tea shops can function from 6 am to 6 pm. Hotels can be kept open from 6 am - 9 pm only for the takeaway services.

Except for malls, all standalone showrooms can remain open from 10 am to 6 pm according to the new guidelines released by the state government. But surprisingly, the intensified lockdown will continue at the temple town Madurai due to surge in COVID positive cases. The temple town has 3,776 cases with 2,725 which has a sharp curve. Hence, the govt has increased the time frame of intensified lockdown in the largest town in the south Tamil Nadu.

READ: Tamil Nadu CM orders Rs 3,000 stipend for junior lawyers

READ: Tamil Nadu crosses one lakh COVID-19 mark; more tests, early detection

The intensified lockdown in Chennai from June 19 has given some fruits by slightly flattening the curve in Chennai with reduced positive numbers. The state capital has got 64,674 in total with 24,195 active cases,41,305 people have been discharged in Chennai which is slightly positive news. However, the average number of positive cases is 2,000 on average.

However, the lockdown is on in the state of Tamilnadu till 31st of July with the restrictions of district to district transport without proper E-pass. The medical expert committee which is advising the Tamil Nadu government has also recommended that total lockdown is not the solution to control this pandemic.

READ: DMK defector V P Duraisamy appointed vice-president of BJP Tamil Nadu unit

READ: Tamil Nadu's Coronavirus cases cross 1-lakh mark; state reports 4,329 fresh infections