Chennai Metro Announces 50% Discount On Tickets During Pongal Holidays

With the Pongal festival around the corner, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited on Wednesday announced that people travelling in Metro during three days of government Pongal holidays on January 15, 16 and 17 will have to pay only 50 per cent the price of the ticket.

CMRL also took to their Twitter handle and informed about the Pongal special discount for Chennai metro travellers.

Yes! You can now avail 50% Discount on tickets for Pongal from 15.01.2020 (Wednesday) to 17.01.2020 (Friday). — Chennai Metro Rail (@cmrlofficial) January 14, 2020

Adding further, the CMRL stated that the offer of 50 per cent less price will be available on all Sundays and Public Holidays.

Here is another reason to take the Metro ride! We have decided to extend the 50% holiday discount offer on Metro travel tickets (except for Trip PASS and PASS for unlimited rides). The offer will be available on all Sundays Public Holidays. pic.twitter.com/sMMSclHdx0 — Chennai Metro Rail (@cmrlofficial) January 14, 2020

Keeping the Pongal festivities in mind, on the Kannum Pongal day, the transport department has also arranged buses from Government Estate and AG-DMS metro stations to Marina beach on January 17.

CMRL's decision to cut down prices by 50 per cent for Pongal is expected to make people choose to commute in metro trains over the crowded buses.

Pongal 2020

The Pongal harvest festival was celebrated with traditional fervor across Tamil Nadu and in its neighboring Puducherry region on Wednesday. The celebration also marked the onset of the Tamil month of 'Thai', which is seen as a harbinger of good times.

The Tamil community celebrated the festival by wearing new clothes and preparing the sweet rice of 'Pongal,' in the 'Pongal panai,' (Pongal pot). On this day people also bring sugarcane and offer prayers amid traditional chants of 'Pongal-o-Pongal' that symbolise growth and prosperity.

Markets across the state are bustled with people buying sugarcane, fruits, and flowers. The entrances to houses can be seen decked up with mango leaves and garlands that are considered auspicious according to the tradition. Special Pongal prayers are also organised in temples.

