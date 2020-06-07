Last Updated:

Residents Of Mumbai’s Eastern Suburbs Complain Of Gas Leak, BMC Says Fire Dept On Spot

BMC said it has received a couple of complaints of foul smell emanating in multiple areas in Mumbai & has directed the fire department to look into the matter.

Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday said that it has received a couple of complaints of foul smell emanating in multiple areas and has directed the fire department to look into the matter. These areas include Ghatkopar, Chembur, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli and Powai. 

Thirteen fire appliances have been activated as a precaution to monitor the situation. The reason for the supposed gas leak is yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, the civic body has urged people not to panic. 

Responding to complaints on Twitter, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray assured that the disaster control room is trying to locate the source of the suspected leak and an update on the same shall be made as soon as the source is located.

 
