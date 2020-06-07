Residents Of Mumbai’s Eastern Suburbs Complain Of Gas Leak, BMC Says Fire Dept On Spot

Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday said that it has received a couple of complaints of foul smell emanating in multiple areas and has directed the fire department to look into the matter. These areas include Ghatkopar, Chembur, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli and Powai.

We have received a couple of complaints of suspected gas leak, from residents in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai. The fire brigade is checking and we will update facts soon. — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 6, 2020

Thirteen fire appliances have been activated as a precaution to monitor the situation. The reason for the supposed gas leak is yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, the civic body has urged people not to panic.

Please don’t panic or creat panic. 13 fire appliances to monitor situation situation have been activated as a precaution. Any one having problems due to the foul smell please put a wet towel or cloth on ur face covering nose #BMCUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 6, 2020

Responding to complaints on Twitter, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray assured that the disaster control room is trying to locate the source of the suspected leak and an update on the same shall be made as soon as the source is located.