Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Gujarat; Measures Taken By The Government To Curb The Spread

The coronavirus has claimed to have taken the lives of 119,686 people all around the world. According to reports, there are about 8988 cases that have been tested positive in India. The Government of India, along with the health authorities, are taking preventive measures in combating this deadly virus.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi recently addressed to the citizens of the country regarding the novel coronavirus. He also extended the nationwide lockdown in India till May 3, 2020, for the safety of the people. Here’s taking a closer look at the number of cases and hotspot areas in the state of Gujarat, India.

Coronavirus hotspot areas in Gujarat

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are currently about 539 active cases in the state of Gujarat with 54 recovered cases and 26 fatal cases. The state is currently under a complete lockdown as advised by the Prime Minister and the State Government to ensure safety among the citizens.

It was also reported that the government of Gujarat has identified 15 hotspots in four cities. It was also reported by the State health department that these areas have more positive cases and transmission. Out of the 15 hotspots, that are Ahmedabad, Surat, Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar, Vadodara, Porbandar, Rajkot, Gir Somnath, Kutch, Mehsana, Patan, Panchmahal, Jamnagar Chhota Udepur and Morbi

As per government reports, all the coronavirus hotspots areas in Gujarat are under complete lockdown. It is also said that citizens are not allowed to move out of their house completely, except for medical emergencies. Special ambulances are made available to the people.

How to prevent coronavirus as stated by the Government of India

The Government of India has been sharing precautions on its website on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some of the measures to practise frequently are washing your hands, using sanitiser, wearing a mask when in contact with anybody, stay away from people who show symptoms of the virus. Here is the post by the Government of India to keep safe during the pandemic.

