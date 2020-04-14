Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Lucknow: Here Are The Places Sealed

Reports suggest that the total number of Coronavirus cases have crossed 10,000-mark in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an extension of the national lockdown till May 3. The Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to seal the Coronavirus hotspots that are identified in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The 15 districts are Gautambuddh Nagar (Noida), Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Bulandhshahr, Bareilly, Basti, Maharajganj, and Sitapur.

Here is a look at Coronavirus hotspot areas in Lucknow

Area around Masjid Alijan

Area around Mohammedi Masjid in Vazeerganj

Area around Phoolbaag masjid in Kaisarbaag

Nazarbaag Masjid vicinity in Kaisarbaag

Mohammadiya Masjid area in Sadaatganj

Area around Peer Bakka Masjid in Talkatora

Khajoor wali masjid in Triveni Nagar

Rajauli Masjid area in Gudamba

Vijay Khand, some part of Gomati Nagar

Indira Nagar

Parts of Aleena Enclave in Khurramnagar

Area near IIM powerhouse, part of Thana Madiyav area

The government of Uttar Pradesh has taken necessary precautions to deliver essential commodities to the doorstep. Therefore, people will not be allowed to step out of their homes. According to the data available on the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Lucknow has reported a total number of 29 cases. In Uttar Pradesh, there are a total number of 558 confirmed cases out of which 49 have recovered and 5 have been discharged, according to the data available of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.

Disclaimer: All the information is collected from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on date April 14, 2020. Data Source – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as on 14 April 2020, 08:00 GMT+5:30

