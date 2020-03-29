COVID-19: Amid Pan-India Lock Down, 'HumHain' Delivery App Gains Popularity In Ludhiana

Amid the ongoing pan-India Coronavirus lockdown, a mobile app in Ludhiana has been gaining immense popularity with a lot of subscribers relying on it for the delivery of essential goods and other things like stationery at their doorsteps. The application named- HumHain -- which was launched by Milin Kwatra in 2005 to deliver groceries and medicines at peoples' doorsteps, has now expanded the range of products being delivered.

Suniti Batra, one of the customer of HumHain, said, "With HumHain's delivery system, we can follow the rules of lockdown as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"We are playing our part to make sure that lockdown due to the COVID-19 is followed and people do not have to move out of their homes to purchase any essential items. We have now started delivering all kinds of items including chart paper for kids," Kwatra stated while interacting with a news agency.

The owner further added: "To avoid the spread of Coronavirus, we are ensuring that our delivery staff wears masks and gloves and maintain social distancing while delivering products."

India sees a rise in COVID-19 cases

According to the latest figure available on Sunday, India has so far reported 979 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus and 25 people have died so far.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew applies to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

