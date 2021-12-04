Cyclone Jawad: Indian Railways Cancel 39 Trains On December 5 & 6 | See List

Indian Railways has cancelled 38 trains scheduled to depart on December 5 and one scheduled to depart on December 6 as the country prepares for Cyclone Jawad. Trains planned to depart from Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Howrah (West Bengal), and Puri (Odisha) are among those cancelled.

On December 3, the New Tinsukia-Bangalore Express (22502) departed from New Tinsukia, going via Kharagpur-Jharsuguda-Ballaharsa, instead of Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam. Additionally, 38 trains were cancelled on December 4 due to the expected cyclonic storm.

East Coast Railway's (EoCR) Divisional Railway Manager, AK Satpathy, who oversees important areas of Odisha and Northern Andhra Pradesh, said, "Waltair Division of East Coast Railway is prepared to face the challenges posed by Cyclone Jawad. We are in touch with the state government, SDRF, NDRF and other agencies. Our personnel are on alert and in full preparedness."

Earlier in the day, according to an IMD advisory, Jawad was expected to gradually diminish and move almost northwards over the following 12 hours.

IMD prediction on Cyclone Jawad

IMD in an official statement, "It is likely to weaken gradually and move nearly northwards during next 12 hours and then north-northeastwards along Odisha coast reaching near Puri around December 5 noon as a Deep Depression. Subsequently, it is likely to weaken further and continue to move north-northeastwards along Odisha coast towards West Bengal coast."

Jawad moved slightly northwards at a pace of 4 km/h over the west-central Bay of Bengal during the day, according to the national weather forecasting office.

Trains cancelled o­n December 5

From Bhubaneswar:

18463 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Prashanti Express

12845 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Cant Express

11020 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai CSMT Konark Express

18423 Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Express

17015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express

22871 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Express

From Puri:

18417 Puri-Gunupur Express

20819 Puri-Okha Express

17479 Puri-Tirupati Express

22859 Puri-Chennai Express

08432 Puri-Cuttack Special

12822 Puri-Howrah Dhauli Express

12875 Puri-Anand Vihar Neelachal Express

08428 Puri-Angul Special

08404 Puri-Khurda Road Special

18425 Puri-Durg Express

18106 Puri-Rourkela Express

12838 Puri-Howrah Express

From Cuttack:

08431 Cuttack-Puri Special

08461 Cuttack-Paradeep Special

08454 Cuttack-Bhadrak Special

From Vishakapatnam:

22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Inter City Express

22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express

08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur Special

From Palasa:

18531 Palasa-Visakhapatnam Express

18444 Palasa-Bhubaneswar Express

Other Stations:

18418 Gunupur-Puri Express from Gunupur

18105 Rourkela-Puri Express from Rourkela

17244 Rayagada-Guntur Express from Rayagada

08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam Special from Raipur

08403 Khurda Road-Puri Special from Khurda Road

08427 Angul-Puri Special from Angul

12821 Howrah-Puri Dhauli Express from Howrah

22880 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Express from Tirupati

12842 Chennai-Howrah Coromandal Express from Chennai

18424 Nayagarh Town-Puri Express from Nayagarh Town

08462 Paradeep-Cuttack Special from Paradeep

08453 Bhadrak-Cuttack Special from Bhadrak

Trains Cancelled o­n 6 December

18418 Gunupur-Puri Express from Gunupur

(With inputs from ANI/PTI, Image: PTI)