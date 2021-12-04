Cyclone Jawad: Indian Railways Cancel 39 Trains On December 5 & 6 | See List

Indian Railways has cancelled 38 trains scheduled to depart on December 5 and one scheduled to depart on December 6 as the country prepares for Cyclone Jawad. Trains planned to depart from Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Howrah (West Bengal), and Puri (Odisha) are among those cancelled.
On December 3, the New Tinsukia-Bangalore Express (22502) departed from New Tinsukia, going via Kharagpur-Jharsuguda-Ballaharsa, instead of Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam. Additionally, 38 trains were cancelled on December 4 due to the expected cyclonic storm.
East Coast Railway's (EoCR) Divisional Railway Manager, AK Satpathy, who oversees important areas of Odisha and Northern Andhra Pradesh, said, "Waltair Division of East Coast Railway is prepared to face the challenges posed by Cyclone Jawad. We are in touch with the state government, SDRF, NDRF and other agencies. Our personnel are on alert and in full preparedness."
Earlier in the day, according to an IMD advisory, Jawad was expected to gradually diminish and move almost northwards over the following 12 hours.
IMD prediction on Cyclone Jawad
IMD in an official statement, "It is likely to weaken gradually and move nearly northwards during next 12 hours and then north-northeastwards along Odisha coast reaching near Puri around December 5 noon as a Deep Depression. Subsequently, it is likely to weaken further and continue to move north-northeastwards along Odisha coast towards West Bengal coast."
Jawad moved slightly northwards at a pace of 4 km/h over the west-central Bay of Bengal during the day, according to the national weather forecasting office.
Trains cancelled on December 5
From Bhubaneswar:
- 18463 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Prashanti Express
- 12845 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Cant Express
- 11020 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai CSMT Konark Express
- 18423 Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Express
- 17015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express
- 22871 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Express
From Puri:
- 18417 Puri-Gunupur Express
- 20819 Puri-Okha Express
- 17479 Puri-Tirupati Express
- 22859 Puri-Chennai Express
- 08432 Puri-Cuttack Special
- 12822 Puri-Howrah Dhauli Express
- 12875 Puri-Anand Vihar Neelachal Express
- 08428 Puri-Angul Special
- 08404 Puri-Khurda Road Special
- 18425 Puri-Durg Express
- 18106 Puri-Rourkela Express
- 12838 Puri-Howrah Express
From Cuttack:
- 08431 Cuttack-Puri Special
- 08461 Cuttack-Paradeep Special
- 08454 Cuttack-Bhadrak Special
From Vishakapatnam:
- 22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Inter City Express
- 22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express
- 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur Special
From Palasa:
- 18531 Palasa-Visakhapatnam Express
- 18444 Palasa-Bhubaneswar Express
Other Stations:
- 18418 Gunupur-Puri Express from Gunupur
- 18105 Rourkela-Puri Express from Rourkela
- 17244 Rayagada-Guntur Express from Rayagada
- 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam Special from Raipur
- 08403 Khurda Road-Puri Special from Khurda Road
- 08427 Angul-Puri Special from Angul
- 12821 Howrah-Puri Dhauli Express from Howrah
- 22880 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Express from Tirupati
- 12842 Chennai-Howrah Coromandal Express from Chennai
- 18424 Nayagarh Town-Puri Express from Nayagarh Town
- 08462 Paradeep-Cuttack Special from Paradeep
- 08453 Bhadrak-Cuttack Special from Bhadrak
Trains Cancelled on 6 December
- 18418 Gunupur-Puri Express from Gunupur
