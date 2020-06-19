Delhi: Five-days Institutional Quarantine Made Mandatory For All COVID-19 Patients

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday passed an order putting a stay on the home quarantine and making 5-days institutional quarantine mandatory for all COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

The coronavirus pandemic has spread in threatening proportions in the national capital region and therefore the government has decided to stop home quarantine for all COVID-19 patients to prevent the spread of the deadly infection in the national capital, the order said.

The L-G in his order said after the 5-day institutional-quarantine, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients will be sent for home-isolation. "Five days institutional quarantine of each case under home-quarantine is to be made mandatory and, thereafter, (the patient) will be sent for home-isolation, except in cases where symptoms require further hospitalization," the order added.

In the order, Anil Baijal said it was observed that home isolation without physical monitoring of the COVID-19 patient may be one of the reasons for the spike in the spread of coronavirus infection in Delhi. To limit the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital, it was felt that mandatory physical verification of each case under home isolation needs to be carried out by the district surveillance officers.

According to the government, there are around 8,500 COVID-19 patients in home isolation in Delhi, who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

