Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 Premises Waterlogged As Heavy Rains Lash National Capital

Some flights were diverted from Delhi after heavy rains lashed the national capital from Friday night to Saturday morning. The rainfall also caused parts of the Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3 to get waterlogged. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Delhi will witness "generally cloudy sky, heavy rain/thundershowers, very heavy rain at isolated places towards night."

Delhi: Waterlogging at Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) after national capital received heavy rain



As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will witness 'generally cloudy sky, heavy rain/thundershowers, very heavy rain at isolated places towards night' pic.twitter.com/q36727krfB — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

Expressing regret at the inconvenience caused to passengers, the Delhi International Airport (DIAL) said in a statement, "Due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt. Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved.” An airport official informed that four domestic flights and one international flight were diverted from Delhi to Jaipur and Ahmedabad, due to heavy rainfall in the national capital

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi Airport waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the national capital; visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) pic.twitter.com/DIfUn8tMei — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

IMD forecasts thunderstorms in and around Delhi

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms in several areas of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. According to the IMD updates on Saturday, Delhi is set to experience thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain. The national capital will also witness winds with a speed of 20-40 km/h in certain parts in and around Delhi. The IMD has also forecast that several parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will witness similar weather conditions.

According to the IMD, the districts of Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, and Hindon AF Station will witness moderate to heavy rainfall. In Haryana, the districts of Panipat, Ganaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Rohtak, and Jhajjar will see similar weather conditions. In Uttar Pradesh, the district of Muzaffarnagar, Bagpat, Meerut and Bulandshahr will witness light to moderate showers through the weekend, according to the IMD.

Presently, several areas in the national capital, including Moti Bagh and RK Puram have experienced heavy rainfall causing water-logging in some parts. East Delhi’s Madhu Vihar also witnessed flooded roads significantly slowing down traffic. In Narela district, an old building collapsed due to the heavy showers on Saturday. Civic authorities mentioned that the building was already considered a threat to the public and added that no one was injured in the incident.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)