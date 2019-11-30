Delhi: AQI Plunges to 'moderate' After Brief Respite, City Wakes Up To Foggy Morning

After a brief respite, air quality in New Delhi deteriorated on Saturday morning, with the AQI plunging to 114 around the airport, which falls in the moderate quality. Around India Gate, the air quality had slipped down to 125, which falls in 'moderate' quality. This resulted in the residents in the city waking up to a smoggy morning in certain areas in the national capital.

Moderate air quality

The national capital and a majority of the northern belt has been facing a lot of problems due to toxic air, with the level of pollutants such as PM10 and PM2.5 rising in the air. The AQI levels on certain days crossed 1,000 in the city while the citizens complained about red eyes and dizzy heads.

The Delhi government has been taking multiple steps to counter the increasing pollution levels in the National capital, including implementation of the Odd-Even scheme in early November. He has also made multiple requests to the Chief Ministers and the governments of neighboring states to stop stubble burning. However, it could not alleviate Delhi's pollution woes.

The Supreme Court took cognizance of the issue and pulled up the governments to take immediate action in order to solve the problem of increasing pollution. A Supreme Court-mandated panel - Environment Pollution (Prevention) and Control Authority (EPCA), on November 1 had declared a public health emergency in the Delhi-NCR region. The panel had ordered a temporary ban on construction activities as well as a ban on the burning crackers for the entire winter season.

The Chairperson of EPCA, Bhure Lal wrote a letter to the CM of Delhi and the neighboring states. The letter read, "Air quality in Delhi and NCR has deteriorated further as of last night and is now at the severe + level. We have to take this as a public health emergency as air pollution is now hazardous and will have adverse health impacts on all, but particularly our children.”

