Delhi CM Kejriwal Orders Suspension Of Rape-accused Govt Official, Seeks Report From CS

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday ordered the suspension of a senior government official for allegedly raping his friend's 17-year-old daughter. The chief minister has sought a report from Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar by 5 pm today.

"I have directed the chief secretary to suspend him (rape-accused Delhi government official) till an enquiry takes place. I have sought a report by 5 pm today. I also request the police to arrest him at the earliest," says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi Police registered a case against the accused under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code including 376(2)(f), 323, 506, 509, 313, 120- B and 34. Meanwhile, the senior official's wife has been booked under section 120-B.

The minor victim is a student of class 12 in the national capital and was living with the accused after her father's death on October 1, 2020. The accused is said to be a government official of Delhi’s Women and Child Development Department.

He is accused of allegedly rapping the minor girl multiple times between November 2020 and January 2021, sources claimed. Meanwhile, the minor is currently undergoing treatment and officials are waiting to note her statement under CrPC 164.

Delhi Police reaches residence of the accused | Image@Republic

DCW issues notice to Delhi police

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the Delhi Police over the delay in action against the accused. Speaking to reporters, she said, " In Delhi, a government officer sitting on the post of Deputy Director in the Women and Child Development Department has been accused of sexually abusing a girl child. The police haven't arrested him yet."

She asked that if the one whose job was to protect the daughters turns into a predator, then where will the girls go? "He must be arrested soon," said Maliwal adding that such offences are serious in nature and stringent action should be taken immediately.

Meanwhile, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Saurabh Bharadwaj affirmed that the incident is horrific and has tainted humanity. " Action should have been taken by now. Since action was not taken, CM Arvind Kejriwal has himself ordered the suspension of the official," the AAP minister said.