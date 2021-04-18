Delhi: Couple Violates COVID-19 Protocols, Misbehaves With Cops; Challan Issued

High voltage drama was witnessed in the national capital when a couple was stopped by the Delhi Police to issue a challan for not wearing a mask and commuting in a car without any curfew pass. The couple who was caught violating lockdown rules and COVID guidelines not only misbehaved with Delhi Police personnel but also issued threats.

The couple identified as Pankaj and Abha were caught without masks. A senior police official said that when they issued a challan, the couple threatened the officials and said that they wouldn't pay the fine.

"They had no valid reason to roam on the street. But also they were roaming around in the city in their car. The woman tried to clash with the cops who were on duty and we had to call a woman official to control her. The woman even threatened that she was more qualified than cops and won't pay any fine," said the police official.

The official said that the woman was also claiming that there was no such disease named COVID or Corona and it was all made up by the police to trouble common citizens. The police somehow controlled them and took them to Darya Ganj Police Station where they were issued challan and a case was also lodged against them.

"They were identified as Pankaj and his wife Abha, resident of Patel Nagar An FIR under various sections of IPC was lodged against them," said the police official. The couple was later let go by the police.

