Delhi: DMRC Announces Free Wi-Fi On Moving Metro Trains For Commuters

In a first of its kind service for any metro network in India, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on January 2, announced that it will provide a free Wi-Fi facility on a moving metro train. In order to access the free Wi-Fi, the passengers will have to just log in to the network “METROWIFI_FREE”, enter their phone number, and get access to high-speed internet by entering a one-time password (OTP) that will be sent to their phone.

This is for the first time in India that the free Wi-Fi facility on moving Metro Trains has been launched. Delhi Metro currently provides Wi-Fi facility at many of its major stations, including those on yellow and blue lines. pic.twitter.com/QDpzymmAi6 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) January 2, 2020

The Delhi Metro currently provides a Wi-Fi facility at many of its major stations, including those on yellow and blue lines. The move is likely to be received with overwhelmingly positive feedback by Delhi Metro travellers. Earlier in the day, DMRC’s Managing Director, Dr Mangu Singh travelled in a metro train from New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21 and launched the free Wi-Fi facility for passengers travelling on the Airport Express Line.

Travelling on board a train from New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21 and back, DMRC’s Managing Director, Dr. Mangu Singh launched the ‘Free High Speed Wi-Fi’ facility for passengers travelling on the Airport Express Line. pic.twitter.com/qBzNaMUMmJ — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) January 2, 2020

Earlier in the week, the Delhi government's naming committee decided to rename Pragati Maidan metro station as Supreme Court metro station. Making the announcement, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the committee in its meeting also decided to rename Mukarba Chowk and its flyover after Kargil war martyr Captain Vikram Batra and MB Road as Acharya Sri Mahapragya Marg.

