Delhi Gets First Children-friendly COVID Vaccination Centre Equipped With Toys

In a first of its kind, a kid-friendly COVID-19 vaccination centre has been set up in Delhi under the review of the waiting time post-vaccination. The vaccination centre has been equipped with toys, electronic and musical items which will help children stay engaged during the waiting time. This is also expected to ease the tension and nervousness of children before being vaccinated.

Speaking on the same, Director of Star Imaging and Path Labs, Dr Sameer Bhati said that the vaccination centre has been created keeping in mind the waiting time required after the vaccinations. Children can play and stay engaged while the vaccination process is completed successfully.

He further added that the vaccination centre has been created with the concept of being kid-friendly.

Delhi gets first kid-friendly vaccination center



"We've kept toys, electronic & musical items for kids in the post-vaccination room to keep them engage. This is a first vaccination center with this concept," said Dr Sameer Bhati, Director Star Imaging & Path Labs (18.10) pic.twitter.com/3gAegdzJeB — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

"We had earlier opened vaccination centres for adults, but the centre which is specifically made for kids will be the first vaccination centre with this concept. If we would need more vaccination centres which are kid-friendly in future, we will replicate according to the needs", he added.

Speaking about the price of vaccination for children, he said that the costs will be decided by the government and thereafter will be implemented.

Child-friendly vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh

Apart from the national capital, Madhya Pradesh has also established India's first kids-friendly COVID-19 vaccination centre in Jabalpur which would cater to children aged 2 years to 12 years old and further process their vaccinations. Equipped with toys, cartoons, and a park to play in, the vaccination centre has been well organised for children and will also help in reducing the fear of injection among them. Also, the Centre has been painted according to the choice of the children.

Tweeting the image of the vaccination centre, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated Jabalpur city as well as its health department for this initiative. He wrote "#azadikaamritmahotsav2021 Hearty congratulations on setting up the country's first 'Kids Friendly Covid Vaccination Center' by Jabalpur Smart City under the Nurturing Neighborhood Challenge! I congratulate Jabalpur Smart City and Health Department for this unique and unique effort."

Meanwhile, the Centre is yet to take a decision on vaccinating children. Speaking on the same, OVID Task Force chief Dr VK Paul said on Sunday that on the basis of overall scientific rationale the government will take a final decision on vaccinating children and adolescents against coronavirus as well as the supply situation of vaccines available for those below 18 years old.

Image: ANI