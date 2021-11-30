Delhi Govt Extends Validity Of Learner's License Till Jan 31

The Delhi government on Tuesday extended the validity of learner's licenses that expired between February 2020 and November 2021 till January 31, 2022, according to an official order.

The decision was taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and difficulties faced by people in getting slots for driving tests.

The Transport Department shared a copy of its order on Twitter.

"Considering numerous requests received & keeping in mind difficulties faced by Delhi Learning License holders in getting slots for Driving license test, we have extended validity of LL that has expired between 01.02.20 & 30.11.21 for 2 more months, i.e., till 31.01.22," the department tweeted.

The Transport Department has launched e-learner's licence facility under its faceless service model that allows an applicant to take the driving test from his home or workplace.

People can apply online for a learner's licence. The applicants are given slots to take the driving test without having to visit any office of the department. The license is delivered to the address of successful applicants.

