Kejriwal Govt To Provide Doorstep Ration Delivery In Delhi With 'Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna'

The Delhi cabinet has passed the "Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna" which aims to provide doorstep delivery of ration to all its beneficiaries in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

“Due to the COVID-lockdown, people have been facing trouble in receiving food grains that are provided by the Centre. In a bid to provide relief to the beneficiaries, the Delhi cabinet has passed the Chief Minister Ghar Ghar Ration Scheme. On implementation of this, people will receive the ration at their doorstep. This is a very revolutionary move,” Kejriwal said at a press briefing.

Under this scheme, wheat grains from FCI (Food Corporation of India) warehouses will be ground into flour, hygienically packaged along with other ration items and delivered safely to the doorstep of the beneficiaries. If people wish to buy the subsidised food grains from the fair price shop, they may continue to do so, CM Kejriwal said.

'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme to be implemented in Delhi

The Chief Minister said that implementing the doorstep delivery scheme will take at least six to seven months as it will require tendering and hiring consultants. On the day this scheme is launched in Delhi, Central government’s ‘One nation one ration card’ scheme will also be implemented here, Kejriwal added.

The announcement comes a day after Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' implementation will be completed in all states and Union Territories by March 2021. Prasad further said that the Central government initiative will provide subsidised food grains to the beneficiaries who have migrated to other states in search of employment.

On Monday, 954 new cases were reported in Delhi taking the total number of cases to 1,23,747. However, 1,784 people recovered from COVID-19 on the same day, which is higher than the new cases reported. As many as 1,04,918 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the city. The recovery rate is now at 84 per cent, the Health Minister said

Meanwhile, India's total Coronavirus cases have risen to 11,18,043 of which 3,90,459 are active while 7,00,087 have recovered. A total of 27,497 people have died so far.

