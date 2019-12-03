Delhi HC Inquires About Possibility Of Helicopter Use To Raise Green Cover In City

The Delhi High Court on Monday, hoping to find a long term solution to high levels of air pollution in the national capital, inquired whether darts could be thrown from helicopters to sow seeds in inaccessible forest areas in the city. A division bench of Justices Anup Jairam Bambani and GS Sistani asked, "Have you thought of throwing darts from helicopters in order to sow seeds in areas which are generally inaccessible?"

Action plan to combat forest encroachments

In its response, Delhi's forest department informed the court that they were not able to plant more trees due to encroachments in forest areas. The department, however, also assured the court that it was working on the removal of such encroachments in the southern ridge of the city. The HC then directed the government to prepare an action plan to remove encroachments in forest areas. The action plan would have to be submitted before the Special Task Force. This task force is working under the provisions of the Supreme Court.

The Delhi High Court observed that a long term solution to the city's deadly pollution lies in spreading green cover by restoring the forest areas on encroached land. Other than the order to the forest department, the HC also directed all local bodies in the national capital to file an affidavit mentioning how much dust has been removed by them so far. It then listed the matter for further hearing on Thursday.

Maintainance of plants in directives issued

The Delhi High Court was informed by the Chief Conservator of Forest that a plantation drive could be carried out only between February 15 to October 15 as before that the mortality rate would be high. The court directed concerned authorities to utilise the time period between October 15 to February 15 towards the maintenance of plants and other issues to combat air pollution.

The government also informed the High Court that the capital city had a green cover of 21 per cent, which is highest in any Indian city. The Delhi government further informed the court that it planned to increase the green cover to 25 per cent by 2025. In the last 17 years, green cover increased from 10 per cent to 21 per cent.

(With inputs from ANI)