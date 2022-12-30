Delhi High Court Gets New Building With Exemplary Democratic Architecture

Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, earlier this month, inaugurated the newly completed judicial centre which is named the S-Block building. In the last decade, the Delhi High Court has embarked on a plan to expand its capacity by adding two significant new buildings, the first of which, known as 'C block,' added 15 new Courts with associated amenities. The second structure, known as the 'S block,' houses a plethora of activities that will power the institution's future readiness.

Delhi International Arbitration Centre gets 18 new rooms

The Delhi International Arbitration Centre has 18 new arbitration rooms and hurdle rooms, a Judicial Convention Centre with Full Court Facility, a 285 seater Auditorium, 200 lawyers' Chambers, Common meeting rooms and shared facilities for lawyers, a lawyer's Cafeteria, Administrative Offices across 6 floors, and a large 300 capacity Parking facility across 3 basements.

The new structure also includes an annexe that will serve as a Visitor Center cum Passes Section, ACP office, and a Constabulary for 100 police officers. The Building Maintenance and Construction Committee, which includes Justice Manmohan, Justice Rajiv Shakdher, Justice Dinesh Sharma, and Jasmeet Singh have guided the PWD team and their architect Goonmeet S Chauhan to ensure the new building meets stringent norms of climate change resilience, earthquake resilience, fire safety, universal accessibility, and so on, with a special focus on cost-effectiveness and ease of vertical movement within the floors.

Skywalk will connect all campus buildings

The BMCC has also approved the construction of a Skywalk, which will connect all campus buildings into a single safe movement system. As seen by Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, this Magnificent Edifice will now become the new face of the Delhi High Court.

The architectural vocabulary used is consistent with the Urban Context defined by The India Gate, the National Gallery of Modern Art Annexe, and the Akash Mess, which all contribute to the same urban visual experience.

While the use of sandblasted Dholpur stones and Agra stones give a common binding hue, the grand rectangular colonnade mounted on a high plinth of two floors presents a stoic stately character that is simultaneously modern and yet classic.

Know the architecture of the building

The building’s architecture, especially the facade, takes from the design lexicon of the historical New Delhi, incorporating classical elements like strong axes in its planning and external columns spanning multiple floors. The building is in consonance with the urban context defined by the India Gate, the National Gallery of Modern Art Annex and the Akash Mess, all of which form a part of the same urban visual experience.

It is a green building that uses a large hovering cantilevered crown to shade the external envelope and leans toward a passive green design. Cavity walls and double-glazed windows improve thermal comfort while lowering energy costs. It is a zero-emission structure that will reuse all of its wastewater and solid waste. It also employs technology to bring 30% more fresh air into the spaces, increasing productivity for its users.

An example of Democratic Architecture

It is also an example of Democratic Architecture, with open offices providing greater transparency and equity in seating space. Clean, modern washrooms, lunchrooms, drivers lounge, glazed fire doors, increased safety and surveillance for gender equity, Construction Workers' welfare affirmative action was taken diligently during construction, making it an exemplary project that all Public Architecture projects can emulate. The block is truly a new benchmark in Judicial Infrastructure and Public Architecture, made possible by the support of the Government of India, the Government of Delhi, and all Government regulatory and project management agencies that collaborated.

CJI DY Chandrachud called it a law of justice & relief for citizens. CJI added, “A prominent American architect has said that the spirit of democracy is a function seeking expression in organised social form. Therefore arrange your architecture for democracy, not drudgery". In his closing remarks, Goonmeet elaborated on the design intent, “Public Architecture has a purpose, and its very purpose is to embellish purpose with beauty.”