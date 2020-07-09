Delhi: Hindu Refugees From Pakistan Donate Blood At AIIMS Medical Camp

Hindu refugees from Pakistan on Thursday donated blood in a blood donation camp organized by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. The blood donation camp was organized in the Adarsh Nagar area of the national capital.

The idea behind the endeavor was to help the nation in the hour of crisis.

"These refugees wanted to help in this hour of crisis, which is why we at AIIMS organized this blood donation camp," said Dr. Amit Malviya, a resident doctor at All India Institute of Medical Science, Delhi.

Today 74 refugees, who are living inside Indian borders came forward to make a donation today. However, 43 of them were allowed to donate blood.

The staffers at the camp were in proper gear required to curb the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing norms were strictly adhered to and it was ensured that all the donors were properly screened before they donated blood. The blood donation camp was inaugurated by BJP's national vice president Shyam Jaju.

Ever since the lockdown has been put in place AIIMS Delhi in collaboration with several NGOs has been organizing blood donation camps in different parts of the national capital. The camps are being organized to combat the deficiency of blood in several blood banks across the national capital caused due to lockdown put in place to combat coronavirus. Hence AIIMS Delhi along with the support of NGOs has been reaching out to people seeking blood donations.

Coronavirus outbreak

India has recorded over 7.69 lakh COVID-19 cases and more than 21,000 deaths so far.

Meanwhile, the national capital has registered 2,187 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday taking the tally in the city to over 1.07 lakh. The death toll from the novel virus rose to 3,258, the Health Ministry said.

In the last 24 hours, 45 fatalities have been recorded, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

Notably, on June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases. Delhi has 458 containment zone across 11 districts so far.

