Delhi: New Police HQ Turns Selfie Point For Youth, Officials Thrilled By Public Admiration

Youngsters visiting Connaught Place and India Gate to celebrate New Year were seen taking selfies with Police Headquarter in the background.

Priya, who had come from Janakpuri said, "Every law enforcement agency has their headquarters but we never had hoped to visit them due to high-security issues. Here we found the building attractive and it has been well decorated, the security officials are also not stopping us and allowing us to take photos."

Ranjan Yadav, who was also taking selfies said that he visits New Delhi area every year with friends to celebrate several occasions and they take photos from different locations. "This police building has become a new location for us to take a selfie or group photos. The front gate is so well decorated with flowers, it is inviting us to take a photo," Ranjan said.

Images of youngsters gathering at Police HQ

Police officers delighted

A security official said that he too was surprised to see groups of youngsters taking photos from outside the gate.

"Seniors were also happy when we informed them, they said our building has become public-friendly, let everyone take selfies, it will give a good message in the society," said the official.

There is another location inside the new headquarters where people can take selfies. A wall has been erected which is decorated with stones, although only the staff members can take photos there.

