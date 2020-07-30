Kejriwal Reduces Price Of Diesel By Massive Rs 8.36 In Delhi; VAT Down From 30% To 16.75%

In a big decision by the Delhi government, Value Added Tax (VAT) on Diesel has been reduced from 30 percent to 16.75 percent, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced in his press briefing on Thursday.

“The rates of Diesel will be reduced by Rs 8.36 per litre in the national capital. The diesel that was sold at Rs 82 until yesterday will now be sold at Rs 73.64,” Kejriwal said.

Chief Minister said the people complained of the high diesel rate as it was troubling the traders and industries which were affected due to higher rates.

"I believe, this decision will be beneficial in giving a push to the economic activities in the national capital," Kejriwal added.