Delhi SDM Turns Poet To Aid In Battle Against COVID

Many have come forward to help the needy at this hour of crisis, picking up the baton to combat the pandemic is Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Delhi Cantt Piyush Rohankar.



The man has turned into a poet to facilitate battle against COVID19. He has penned a book of poems namely 'Fuchi' and has vowed to donate the profit he earns from this endeavour. Rohankar, who has been aggressively involved in multiple projects in fighting COVID, has now taken upon himself to aggravate to do his personal bit.

Talking to Republic TV about his book and the kind of sentiment it shares, Rohankar said, " Fuchi is a Japanese word for 'unawareness' and this collection of poems aims at capturing the heart of our very existence. It brings out the essence of the relation between man and nature. Fuchi for me is a journey that rushes on the tides of uncertainties of life mingled with the gentleness of familiarity. It makes us question the things we already know. And to one's utter surprise, provides a sense of familiarity with the unknown. Some poems make us ruminate on the sentiments of love, existentialism and the purpose of life. It aims at bringing us tête-à-tête to the deeper meaning of love and life," he said.



"Fuchi promises to take you on a ride to explore your own feelings that often lie in the subconscious. It is a tale of unending commitment to revel in life's many shades and see it de novo each time. I present to you this book during "the plague of our time: Coronavirus" with an anticipation that it leaves an indelible mark on your minds," he added.

Sharing what encouraged him to take on this endeavour, Rohankar said all the sales proceedings from this book would be donated to Prime Minister's National Relief fund. This would be my small contribution in helping the country to augment the medical infrastructure in fight against Covid-19.

Being a civil servant Rohankar has handled every crisis one can imagine. From handling the Migrant crisis to managing containment zone, his experiences drove him to take a step and contribute on a personal level.