Delhi: VVIP Brats' Cars Collide At Indira Gandhi Airport's Aerocity Area, FIR Registered

In a shocking incident at the aerocity area of Indira Gandhi Airport in Delhi, a group of VIP brats including girls started fighting each other after their car collided. "Few people were travelling by Mercedes car near World mark 1 side, driveway when their car collided. After an argument, they engaged in a horrifying fight," said a police source.

VIP brats fight at aerocity area of Indira Gandhi Airport after their cars collide

DCP IGI confirmed the incident. He said that it happened during the intervening night March 26 and 27. He informed that they have lodged an FIR in this connection and the police are looking into the matter.

"It was like a mob of VVIP brats who went on creating chaos in the aerocity area. There were women with them who too got involved in the fight. When security staff of hotels tried to pacify them, they too were threatened and attacked," said the senior police official wishing anonymity.

FIR lodged

The whole incident was recorded by a passerby which was later recovered by the police. The police said that no one has been arrested as of now. After lodging an FIR in the matter under section 160, 188, 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) the police are in the process to identify the people involved in the case. Two teams have been formed to look into the matter.