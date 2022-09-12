Recently social media has been flooded with inspirational videos of food delivery executives battling the heat and rain. In another motivational video that was posted on a microblogging site Twitter, a Swiggy delivery executive can be seen riding on a wheelchair scooter in the National capital.

Following this, Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal shared the video, and said, "Life is without a doubt difficult, but we will not give up. I salute this spirit."

Meanwhile, responding to Swati Maliwal's video, another user shared a clip of a Zomato delivery executive on a similar wheelchair scooter on his way to make a delivery.

Another woman Zomato delivery agent has gone viral on social media for carrying her baby girl and bringing her young son with her, to deliver food. The video shared by the 'Food Club by Saurabh Panjwani' has gone viral recently. The food blogger added a video of a woman delivery agent who brought her children with her to work. The video depicted her toddler strapped to her and her son sitting in front of the two-wheeler to deliver food.

Netizens applaud their hard work

After watching both videos, netizens flooded the comment section with praise. One of the users said that while he salutes the lady and her hard work, "it forces me to think whether as a society and government, we fail to cater for the needs of specially-abled". Another user said, "There are those who fight to change their circumstances and those who accept things as they are. She's a fighter."