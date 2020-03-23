DSGMC Offers Majnu Ka Tila Gurudwara As Quarantine Facility To Delhi Govt

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the entire mankind together as people are not only conscious about the moves that they are taking, but some have also gone ahead an extra mile in making their contribution to preventing the spread of the pandemic further.

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee has decided to extend a helping hand to the Government of Delhi. The committee has offered Gurudwara, Majnu ka Tila as the quarantine facility.

In a letter written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DSGMC has said that "We offer to provide DSGMC Saral of Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila Sahib as Quarantine facility and provision of Langar for the poor and needy people when and where it is required in Delhi. Further, we offer any other support or help as required."

'DSGMC has done its bit to help the government'- Sirsa

The Gurudwara committee chief, Majinder Singh Sirsa said "the nation is fighting a fight against deadly Coronavirus. DSGMC has also done its bit in helping the government where we have offered Gurudwara of Majnu ka Tila as the quarantine facility. Moreover, we have decided to send food packets in the form of langar to the people living in Ren Baseras in Delhi."

"We have our guest houses in Gurudwaras and we know that the Delhi government would need space to use for the quarantine facility and in Majnu ka Tila gurudwara there are 25 rooms in the guest house. We had a meeting with SDM also in which they sought our help to provide food in Ren Baseras. It's the service to the community and we have been doing this since ages," said Sirsa while speaking to Republic TV.

As per the latest tally, the number of cases of Coronavirus has gone up to more than 400 with around 30 fresh cases. The Government has announced lockdown till 31st March where public transport modes like Metros and Railways have been suspended.

