FIR Lodged Against Noida-based Vlogger For Taking His Pet Dog To Kedarnath Temple

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against a Noida resident, who is a vlogger, for taking his pet husky to the Kedarnath shrine. As per reports, Vikas Yadav took his pet husky named Nawab to the holy shrine during Char Dham Yatra.

In a video posted by the vlogger on his Instagram account, Nawab’s front paws were made to touch the statue of ‘Nandi’ in the outer vicinity of the temple, following which, a priest was seen putting vermillion on the husky’s forehead.

Vikas shared the video and captioned, "Hey Everyone I’m Nawab (Dog) And I am 4.5 years old now. I can proudly say that as much as I have traveled in 4 years, a person at the age of 70 would not be able to travel. And all this happened because my parents take me everywhere. That's why I have a request from all your pet parents."

"When you give respect to your fur baby, then only the person in front will respect your pet (kid). It is not that my parents do not face problems by taking me with them. But my parents fight with that problem but always take me along. Try the same it’s very easy," the Instagram post added.

After this video went viral, the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee on Wednesday reportedly demanded action against the vlogger, saying these visuals have hurt the religious sentiments of people, and lodged an FIR.

'Why this drama?': Vlogger Vikas Yadav

However, Vikas responded to the FIR, stating that he has been taking his husky to temples for the past four years so "why this drama now?"