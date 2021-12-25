Flight Operations At Delhi Airport Remain Normal Despite Low Visibility Amid Very Poor AQI

The flight operations at Delhi airport remained normal despite low visibility on Saturday morning. The passengers have been requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) told ANI, "Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information".

Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in an official statement — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021

Delhi's AQI Stands at 398

Meanwhile, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stands at 398, which indicates 'Very Poor' category. Notably, an AQI of 0-50 indicates acceptable air quality, 51-100 indicates satisfactory air quality, 101-200 indicates moderate air quality, 201-300 indicates poor air quality, 301-400 indicates very bad air quality and 401-500 indicates severe/hazardous air quality. SAFAR had earlier predicted an improvement in the air quality from November 21, however, the sudden drop in temperature has now affected Delhi air quality negatively. SAFAR has issued an advisory to avoid outdoor physical activity and prolonged exertion in view of the poor air quality.

Over 3,000 Flights Cancelled Globally amid Omicron Scare

As the cases of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus are growing rapidly across the globe, thousands of flights have been cancelled around the world during Christmas time. More than 3,000 flights, scheduled for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, have been cancelled around the world, as airlines cited the spread of the new variant, which is wreaking havoc on flight crews and other employees, reported The Washington Post citing FlightAware website. The report stated that travel within, into, or out of the United States accounted for more than 20% of those cancelled on Friday.

Omicron cases in India

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday informed that a total of 415 Omicron cases has been reported in 17 States/UTs of India so far. The total number of persons recovered is 115. However, India has suspended scheduled international passenger flights till 31 January 2021. Meanwhile, most of the State governments has issued fresh guidelines for passengers arriving in the states. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday said that Omicron, with a doubling time of 1.5 to 3 days, is spreading fast and the world is witnessing the fourth surge of COVID-19 and asked India to be on guard.

(With ANI Inputs)