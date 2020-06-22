Goa Registers First COVID-19 Death; 85-year-old Woman Succumbs

After a sudden surge in the number of Coronavirus cases in Goa in the last few weeks, the state has its registered its first COVID-19 death. An 85-year-old woman from Morlem village in North Goa who was diagnosed positive for the infection has died at a hospital. Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane assured that the state government is taking all possible measures to keep its people safe.

"I assure the citizens that we are taking all it takes to keep people safe" Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

COVID-19 situation in Goa

The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by 64 taking the total tally to 818 cases on Sunday, which is the second biggest single-day rise in the recent past, the state Health Department said. Most of the new cases were reported from Mangor Hill hotspot in Vasco which had contributed a large number of cases earlier.

Six patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 135, as per the Health department bulletin. The coastal state now has 683 active cases.

A total of 338 people from Mangor Hill have tested positive for coronavirus so far while 205 others have some kind of links to this area, as per the government data. New cases were also reported from Margao town in Salcette taluka and its surrounding areas like Ambelim, Navelim, Curtorim and Raia.

