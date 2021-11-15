Gujarat CM Clarifies Non-veg Stalls Ban In Ahmedabad; 'People Free To Eat What They Want'

Following Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's decision to ban the sale of non-vegetarian food along public roads, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday, November 15, said that stalls are not allowed to sell food near public roads to avoid traffic blockage. He added that the decision is taken irrespective of vegetarian and non-vegetarian as people are free to eat of their choice.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said, "It is not a question of vegetarian and non-vegetarian. People are free to eat whatever they want. But the food being sold at stalls should not be harmful & the stalls should not obstruct traffic flow."

Earlier today, the Town Planning Committee of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation announced that stalls will not be allowed to sell non-vegetarian food along public roads. Committee Chairman Devang Dani told ANI that the sale of non-vegetarian food is banned within 100-metre radius of schools, colleges, and religious places. The order is set to be executed from Tuesday.

Sale of non-vegetarian banned in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman had begun a campaign against non-vegetarian stalls being run without a license in front of or near religious places. AMC Revenue Committee Chairman Jainik Vakil on November 13, wrote to the Municipal Commissioner and the Standing Committee to not allow stalls to sell non-vegetarian food on roads.

In his letter, Jainik wrote that considering the identity of Gujarat and Ahmedabad's cultural tradition, it was important to ban carts selling non-vegetarian food on the city's public roads, educational and religious places. He cited that ban must be implemented as people are not able to move freely on roads, due to blockage caused by people who approach the stalls that sell chicken, mutton, and fish in public places.

Further stating that residents' religious sentiments are hurt, the committee chairman said, "It has become important in order to maintain cleanliness, Jeev Daya, and adherence to our culture."

The state's President of the National Association of Street Vendors had stated that the street vendors selling non-vegetarian foods are being asked to shift their stalls away from main roads. Responding to the allegations, the corporation informed that the decision was made as the stalls may obstruct traffic flow.

(Image: PTI/ANI)