Haldwani: Biogradable, Plastic-free Sanitary Napkins Launched

Taking forward the dialogue on menstrual hygiene and environmental degradation, a nanotech company in Haldwani, Uttarakhand has launched biodegradable 'Florish' sanitary napkins. The initiative is aimed to address the challenges of proper disposal of used sanitary pads in the country.

As per the statistics, every year, approximately 1,13,000 sanitary pads in the country turn into waste which is non-biodegradable and harmful for the environment.

The nanotech company, RI nanotech said the anti-bacterial sanitary pads were good for both women and the environment. The plastic-free napkins will decompose in 6 to 8 months as opposed to regular sanitary pads.

Rajendra Joshi, CEO, RI Nanotech said, "The biggest unique selling point (USP) of this sanitary napkin is that it is breathable and it is anti-bacterial. It is biodegradable which means within due course of time it will be converted into fertilizer".

"The biggest problem in India is that sanitary pads made of plastic are non-degradable hence we have launched biodegradable pads that are odor-free and of good quality. These are bacteria-free pads and they can be converted into fertilizer within three to six months," he added.

Florish sanitary pads are made of natural ingredients that include bamboo, banana, cotton, and other biodegradable materials which make it anti-bacterial and anti-fungal.

Vaishali Rathi, a scientist said, "These are minimum allergic pads and are good for the skin as well. Moreover, it is beneficial for the environment. Moreover, after the disposal, it would be degraded soon which in turn won't pollute the environment,"

Also Read | Continue Providing Sanitary Napkins Free Of Cost To Girls In School And Drop Outs: HC

Ali Mir, co-founder of a homegrown biodegradable brand of sanitary napkins said that 'safety through sustainability' is the core of such products. As per the doctors, biodegradable napkins are good for skin as these are made up of natural materials. Sanitary napkins made up of plastics may cause rashes and other skin related infections.

Also Read | Assam Govt Makes Sanitary Napkins Mandatory In Factories, Industries

The product is one step in a long chain of efforts to create awareness and educate women on proper hygiene management. Proper disposal of menstrual pads is a big hygiene concern in the country. The plastics used in disposable sanitary napkins are non-biodegradable and take up to thousands of years to decompose. Eco-friendly disposable sanitary napkins can address the environmental concerns while assuring better menstrual health in women.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Lok Sabha 2019: EC Announces 'sanitary' Gift To Women Voters At All-women Managed Poll Booths In Suburban Mumbai