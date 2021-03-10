'He Hit Me': Woman Alleges Delivery Guy Punched Her, Zomato Issues Statement

Hitesha Chandranee, an Instagram influencer with over 35,000 followers, took to her social media handle to show her bloody nose and alleged that the Zomato delivery man assaulted her over a delay in the order. The Bengaluru woman has suffered a nasal bone fracture.

"So guys, my Zomato delivery order was late and I was talking to the customer care executive. And meanwhile, the delivery person just did this. He hit me, left me bleeding here, and ran off," she said in a video.

Zomato responded to her video and issued a statement, "We can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation along with assistance on the medical care required. We can't emphasize how sorry we are, rest assured we'll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in future." READ | 'Love it': Shahid Kapoor reacts to Zomato wishing him in 'Kabir Singh' style

In a 4-minute long video, Hitesha explained the entire episode and said, "I didn't open the full door, I spoke to him from a gap in the door and told him am talking to the customer care... But he refused to take the order and started screaming, 'bloody I am your slave or what'... I got scared and I tried to shut the door. But he was so huge, he pushed back the door, snatched the order back from my table, and punched me. Then he ran away..."