Himachal Pradesh: Kangra Authorities Ban Trekking On Routes Above 3,000 Metres

Nipun Jindal, District Magistrate-cum-Deputy of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, issued an order on Wednesday prohibiting trekking on any mountain routes above 3,000 metres. This ban has been placed with powers under Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and in view of recent trekking accidents that occurred in the region. He further added that individuals who breach the directives would face legal punishment under Section 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Speaking to ANI, Nipun Jindal said, "In view of the recent accidents of trekkers in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, trekking is banned in all mountain passes above 3,000 metres till further orders."

Himachal Pradesh (Kangra): Trekking in mountain passes above 3,000 metres banned

A number of instances occurred in October, with groups of trekkers either going missing or dying while on their treks. In one incidence, a total of 12 trekkers from two different trekking parties went missing in two different locations near the Lamkhaga Pass. A total of six hikers had been rescued. The climbers were last seen near the Lamkhaga Pass, which connects Chitkul in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district and Harshil in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. Heavy rains have previously pounded Uttarakhand and parts of Himachal Pradesh.

In another incident in October, the Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) initiated a search and rescue operation after another party of 11 trekkers went missing in Harshil, according to Uttarakhand Director-General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar. The bodies of seven trekkers have been found. Another group of 11 trekkers, according to the DGP, has gone missing. Five bodies had been found out of the total. He stated that out of 22 trekkers who went missing in two distinct locations, 12 bodies have been found, six trekkers have been retrieved alive, and four hikers are still missing.

The district government has dispatched a team from the Sangla Police Station to bring back two bodies retrieved from the Himachal side (Kinnaur). SHO Sangla received information about missing tourists on October 21, and search and rescue crews retrieved the dead of two trekkers from the Himachal Pradesh side (Kinnaur), as well as five bodies and two injured people from the Uttarakhand side. A team of 32 Police/ITBP officers has been dispatched in the search and rescue operation, according to the HPSDMA. Due to a series of accidents, the actual number of bodies discovered, missing persons, and rescues are unknown and the count is still on.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI)