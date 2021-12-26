Hindu Group Disrupts Christmas Meet In Gurugram School; Allege Forced Conversion

In yet another instance of religious intolerance, a Christmas meet was disrupted by a right-wing Hindu group on Saturday in Pataudi, Gurugram, alleging forced conversion. The video, which is now viral on social media, shows a group of men barging into the primary school where people were singing Christmas carols. Snatching the microphone from the carollers, a man is seen warning children of 'forced conversions' to loud chants of Jai Shri Ram.

The man is heard telling children," We are not disrespecting Christianity. I want to tell these children to read Gita and follow the rules which were set by Lord Krishna. Do not come under influence of any other religions, else the destruction of Indian culture is imminent". Urging children to take a vow against forced conversions, the man shouts, "Jai Shri Ram". Police have made no arrests as no complaint was filed. The Christmas event was organised by House of Hope, a social organisation at private school in Pataudi to celebrate the festival via songs, dance and Bible teachings.

The event comes close in the heels of the disruption of Namaz prayers on Fridays by Hindu groups in Gurugram. Hindu groups had been disrupting Namaz offered in open spaces in Gurugram, claiming it was an illegal congregation - leading to rising tensions. The Gurugram administration withdrew permission given to Muslims to offer namaz at eight out of 37 designated sites, caving into the disruptors' demand.

The district administration had informed that people need to seek permission in order to offer namaz in any “public place or open place”. Furthermore, the administration stated that the Muslims can offer prayers at any Eidgah, Mosque or at a private designated place. Later, Hindu groups held a massive 'Go-puja' (cow pooja) at the same site, shouting Jai Shri Ram chants.

Stepping up for the Muslim groups, the Gurudwara association of Sadar Bazar in Gurugram came forward and announced its decision to allow the Muslim community to offer Friday prayers in its premises. Sherdil Singh Sidhu, President, Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha, Sadar Bazar said that a basement will be provided for Muslim men who want to offer Friday prayers. CM Manohar Lal Khattar faced massive flak for the intolerant stance of his govt.