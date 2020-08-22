Hotels Will Reopen As Per Norms Of Centre; Weekly Markets To Begin: Delhi Health Minister

On Saturday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that hotels in the National capital will reopen as per SOPs issued by the Central government. This statement from the health minister comes a day after DDMA issued an order asking hotels to open in the city with various anti-COVID-19 measures, including use of contactless processes like e-wallets, undertaking deep cleaning of washrooms and proper crowd management on its premises.

He further said that weekly markets will begin functioning while maintaining social distancing.

“Hotels in Delhi will open as per SOPs issued by the central government and weekly markets will begin functioning while maintaining social distancing,” said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Delhi Hotels Asked To implement Anti-COVID-19 Measures

The DDMA on Friday issued an order, asking hotels to open in the city with various anti-COVID-19 measures, including use of contactless processes like e-wallets, undertaking deep cleaning of washrooms, and proper crowd management on its premises.

It also prescribed use of disposable menus, social distancing at buffet, restricted numbers in elevators, and use of escalators with a person on alternate steps. The representatives of the hotel associations in Delhi also met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and thanked him for opening the hotel industry.

Coronavirus in Delhi

Delhi recorded 1,250 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.58 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,270, authorities said. Thirteen fatalities linked to the novel coronavirus have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The active case count on Friday rose to 11,426, from 11,271 the previous day.

