Huge Whale Washes Ashore In West Bengal's Mandarmani; Cause Of Death Uncertain

A huge whale washed up on shore in Mandarmani in East Midnapore district of West Bengal on Monday. The cause of the whale's beaching death is yet to be ascertained, but sources have revealed that the dead whale has injury marks over its tail and body.

Officials from the Mandarmani Police Station and Forest Department are currently at the spot to try and understand the reason behind the whale's death and to deal with the carcass. More details are awaited.

Last month, a 40-feet-long critically endangered whale was found dead in the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary area in Odisha. The mammal also had injury marks on its body.

Whales are endangered schedule-I species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 in India. Some of the species in India also figure under the list of IUCN Red List of threatened marine species.

Read: 40-ft Whale Carcass Washes Ashore In Odisha

Read: 12-meter Long Fin Whale Washes Up Dead On UK Beach