Hyderabad Street Murder: FIR Says Accused 'observed Nagaraju's Movements & Killed Him'

In the aftermath of the horrific killing in Hyderabad, Republic TV has accessed the FIR filed by the Saroornagar police in the matter. The FIR has been filed under Sections 154, and 157 of the CrPC, IPC Section 302 (murder) and Section 3 of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. It names Syed Mobin Ahmed and Mohammed Masood Ahmed, victim Billapuram Nagaraju's brothers-in-law, as the accused in the murder.

As per the details of the FIR, when Nagaraju was reporting to work in the morning, he took his wife Ashrin and left her in Lingam's house - the family which has turned out to be eyewitnesses in the case.

After completion of his duty, when he was picking her up from Lingam's house around 8.45 p.m. on his Honda Unicorn bike, he proceeded towards his house at Brundavan Colony. While he was making a U-turn towards Post Office from Main Road, 100 metres from his house, Ashrin Sultana's elder brother Syed Mobin and his brother-in-law Masood Ahmed came on a bike and stopped them, throwing the couple to the ground.

Witness shares detailed account

"Immediately, Mobin beat Nagaraju with the iron road on his head. After 2-3 times, he gave the iron rod to Masood. When Mobin was beating Nagaraju, Masood held Nagaraju. Mobin stabbed him with a knife and Masood beat his head with an iron rod indiscriminately," the FIR read.

After the two confirmed that he was dead, they fled on the bike with the weapons. During the incident, Nagaraju's wife intervened in an attempt to protect him but was pushed off to the side.

"Shivaleela, the wife of Lingam has seen the incident in front of her house and informed the same to the complainant over the phone," the FIR read, adding that the complainant further informed that Mobin and Masood 'observed Nagaraju's movements' and chased his bike to assault him, as they were against Ashrin's marriage with Nagaraju.

Hyderabad murder: Couple had previously sought protection

It is important to mention that in the report shared by the police, the matter has been dubbed as an 'isolated incident'. However, the couple had previously approached the police for protection. The duo had also shifted cities fearing a threat to their lives and returned from Vishakhapatnam only 5 days ago, where they were living after their wedding.

Billapuram Nagaraju was in a relationship with Syed Ashrin Sultana since their days in college and had been in love for the last 5 years, as per the police. The couple got married in January 2022 after which Sultana converted to Hinduism and changed her name to Pallavi.