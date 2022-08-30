IKEA India Faces Backlash For 'racism' At Hyderabad Store; 'Shameful' Say Netizens

IKEA India is facing a massive backlash after a customer from Manipur accused the Hyderabad store staff of racism. The furniture retailer has, however, issued a clarification over the racism allegations and responded by saying that it "regrets the inconvenience" caused to the customers while following the "mandatory billing protocol".

The incident was reported after the customer's husband took to Twitter and alleged that his wife faced racist treatment at IKEA India's Hyderabad store. "Racist treatment at IKEA India store in Hyderabad. Only my wife, from Manipur, got frisked for goods she bought. No one else before us. And then all supervisory staff came to defend the racism. Great show from an 'international store'. Cheers to another usual day," he tweeted.

Racist treatment at @IKEAIndia store in Hyderabad. Only my wife, from Manipur got frisked for goods she bought. No one else before us. And then all supervisory staff came to defend the racism. Great show from an 'international store'. Cheers to another usual day. #racism. — Nitin Sethi (@nit_set) August 28, 2022

Following the allegations of racism, IKEA India issued a statement on Twitter claiming that the brand believes in equality and condemns every form of discrimination. The Swedish company also regretted for the unpleasant experience of the customer and said that they will take the matter seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation.

Issuing a statement, IKEA India wrote on Twitter, "We deeply regret this unfortunate experience. Our intention was never to make you feel uncomfortable or hurt your sentiments. Sorry if we made you feel that way. Hope you will give us another opportunity to welcome you again."

Hej, we deeply regret this unfortunate experience. Our intention was never to make you feel uncomfortable or hurt your sentiments. Sorry if we made you feel that way. Hope you will give us another opportunity to welcome you again. pic.twitter.com/ySIBYnI5hm — IKEAIndia (@IKEAIndia) August 29, 2022

'Shame on IKEA', responds internet

Soon after the husband of the Manipuri woman took to Twitter to describe his and his wife's experience at the IKEA store, many social media users started reacting to the behaviour shown by the staff of the furniture retailer. While some users called out the store for following such a discriminatory practice against its customers, some questioned the store for following such racist practices.

"Shame on IKEA," wrote one user. "Dear IKEA India, when you single out JUST one customer from the many who have been billed because of how she looks different from you, that is PREJUDICE and in this case," commented another.

Dear @IKEAIndia When you single out JUST one customer from the many who has been billed because of how she looks different from you, that is PREJUDICE and in this case, #racism — Chitra Ahanthem (@ChitraAhanthem) August 28, 2022

A third user said, "My wife is also Manipuri. She also faces subtle discrimination all the time after years in Bombay. The other day a person from our building asked her who she was saying he had never seen her in the four years he had lived there. She replied she’d been here for 15 years!"

My wife is also Manipuri, Nitin, & she also faces subtle discrimination all the time after years in Bombay. The other day a person from our building asked her who she was saying he had never seen her in the 4 yes he had lived there. She replied she'd been here for 15 years! — Shantanu (@shantanub) August 28, 2022

"Do u follow the same process elsewhere in the world at IKEA stores?" asked the fourth user. "Racism itself is unwarranted," commented fifth.

