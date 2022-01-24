A middle-aged man was saved from slipping into the gap between a train and a platform by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable on Sunday at Vasai Railway Station near Mumbai, as per CCTV footage. The incident took place when the man collapsed and almost slipped into the gap while attempting to board a moving train at the station. Soon after the man fell down, an RPF constable leaped into action to save the man's life. The RPF is known for saving people from similar incidents.

RPF jawan saves man's life

#WATCH | Maharashtra: An RPF (Railway Protection Force) jawan rescued a passenger who fell down on the railway platform while trying to board a moving train at Vasai Railway Station on 23rd January. pic.twitter.com/Pxy2u467ZJ — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

This is not the first such incident in the state of Maharashtra. There have been innumerable cases like this for the past several years where RPF personnel have shown bravery and saved many lives in several railway stations in Maharashtra and other parts of the country. Another recent such incident was in October, last year, when a pregnant woman's life was saved by an RPF constable when she slipped while deboard a moving train at Kalyan Railway Station.

Another such incident happened in May 2021, an RPF jawan was seen saving a pregnant woman and a child's life at Dadar station in Mumbai. According to the video that surfaced on social media, a pregnant woman and child were seen falling on the platform from a running train. The woman was trying to board the moving Danapur express train along with her child. However, she fell down after she missed a step. As it happened, the RPF staff rushed towards her and saved her life.

Even in February 2021, when a 32-year-old man tried to end his life by lying down a railway track in Virar station in Palghar, he was saved by an alert RPF jawan. In the video, the man was seen lying on the tracks after spreading a bedsheet as a suburban local approached the spot, then the RPF jawan was seen jumping and pulling the man away to save his life.

Who are the RPF constables?

The Railway Protection Force Act of 1957 was passed by the Indian Parliament to improve the safety and security of railway properties and passenger areas, following which, a security force was formed under the act. The force is under the control of the Indian Ministry of Railways.