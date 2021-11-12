Last Updated:

In Maharashtra's Yavatmal, Medical Student Allegedly Murdered; Resident Doctors On Strike

In an unfortunate incident, a final-year MBBS student of Yavatmal's Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College & Hospital in  Maharashtra was allegedly murdered.

In a shocking incident, a final-year MBBS student of Yavatmal's Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College & Hospital in  Maharashtra was allegedly murdered. Identified as Ashok Pal, the MBBS student was found in a badly injured state near the college's hostel around 8.50 pm on Wednesday. Thereafter, the 24-year-old was rushed to the accident ward of the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, as per police. 

Two arrested over suspicions

Superintendent of Police Dilip Bhujbal-Patil while addressing the media on Thursday informed that Aakash Gofne (21) and Tushar Nagdevte (24), residents of Waghapur in Yavatmal district, were arrested on suspicion. The arrest has been made after the college authorities, as well as the students, informed that Aakash Gofne and Tushar Nagdevte had a scuffle with Ashok Pal after the duo was found urinating outside the girls' hostel. The police were further informed that Gofne and Nagdevte had allegedly threatened Pal during the incident. 

"We are in search of another accused," Superintendent of Police Dilip Bhujbal-Patil added. Meanwhile, MBBS students as well as resident doctors and nurses at the hospital went on strike on Thursday over the incident. In-charge dean of the college, Dr Milind Kamble, sources informed, was tendering resignation as demanded by the protesting students. 

As per the students, after the incident, the dean came to the casualty ward and stayed there for 3 hours. The students said, "The dean, responsible for the lives of the students on campus, should have immediately filed an FIR but he refused to do so. When the students urged the dean, he replied, 'Why should I file an FIR, you (Students) should do it.'"

The students also claim that they are being threatened by political leaders against taking any action in the case, invoking suspicion of their involvement in the matter. "They want to settle the case," the students claim.   

(With agency inputs)

