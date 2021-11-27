In Manipur, Assam Rifles Thwarts Cross-border Trafficking Of Brown Sugar Worth Rs 1.20 Cr

In Manipur's Tengnoupal area, the Assam Rifles prevented cross-border trafficking of brown sugar worth Rs 1.20 crores.

"Assam Rifles foils cross border narcotics trafficking in Manipur. Tengnoupal Battalion of AssamRifles, on November, foiled narcotics trafficking of Brown Sugar worth Rs 1.20 crores in Tengnoupal District, Manipur," Assam Rifles said in a tweet.

On November 25, the Assam Rifles seized 95,000 'World Is Yours' drug pills worth Rs 3 crore in Tadubi Village in Manipur's Senapati district.

Suspended Manipur cop arrested for drug trafficking

Mohammed Kashim Ali, a suspended Manipur Police constable accused of being the kingpin of an interstate narcotics gang, was nabbed by the Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday in Churachandpur district. Ali is accused of selling high-grade heroin worth crores of rupees on the black market. It should be mentioned that earlier this month, militants ambushed an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, near the Myanmar border, killing seven persons, including 46 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Col. Viplav Tripathi, his wife, son, and four other soldiers.

Ali's involvement in the heroin trade has been under investigation since two members of his suspected cartel, Iqbal Khan and Mohammed Ishaq, were detained in July. The two were apprehended in the national capital with a large consignment of 10 kg heroin worth Rs 40 crore on the international market.

Drug peddler arrested with 84 kg of opium worth over Rs 4 crore

In April, Manipur police caught a narcotics trader in possession of 84.45 kg of opium worth more than Rs 4 crore on the international market. A team of Imphal West district police commandos made the arrest in the Shantipur region of Imphal West district. The drug peddler was also found to be in possession of Rs 19.85 lakhs in cash, according to the police. Sandeep Limbu, 31, was arrested and is currently residing in Shantipur, Kanglatongbi.

After the police squad searched the man's home, they discovered a bag containing 22 black packets hidden inside his van. "When the bags were investigated, it was discovered that they contained opium, weighing 84.45 kg and valued at Rs 4,22,25,000 on the international market," the Superintendent of police had said.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI/Unsplash/RepresentativeImage)