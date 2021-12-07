In MP, German Tourist Tests COVID Positive At Jabalpur; Samples Sent For Genome Sequencing

A 28-year-old German national tested positive for coronavirus in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, in the midst of alarm regarding the newly detected Omicron variant of COVID. PTI reported, citing district contact officer Dr D Mohanty that his sample was sent for genome sequencing on December 6. So far, no cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in MP. The German national, who landed in Madhya Pradesh on December 4 from New Delhi, tested negative for the coronavirus in the airport's Rapid Antigen Test.

On December 5, the RT-PCR test report of the German national came out positive, according to Dr Mohanty. His sample has been sent for genome sequencing to determine whether he is infected with the 'Omicron' strain or not. The official further told PTI that since the individual attended a wedding event in Jabalpur on Sunday evening, his contact history was traced and at least 50 people's samples were taken for testing. According to the official, the man was then isolated at a COVID-19 care centre of a local government medical college.

Madhya Pradesh has 137 active COVID cases

In the meanwhile, Omicron cases have been reported in neighbouring states such as Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, as well as Delhi and Karnataka. The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 7,93,258 on Monday, with 17 new cases added, while the death toll remained steady at 10,528. According to official data, the number of recoveries in MP grew to 7,82,593, leaving the state with 137 active cases. In India, all efforts are being undertaken to halt the spread of the latest COVID strain, Omicron. Citizens arriving from foreign countries are being monitored carefully at the railway stations, airports and bus stop.

MP issues hotline for information on overseas travellers

Madhya Pradesh government in the meantime has issued a separate helpline number to provide information regarding overseas returnees. If someone has information about a person who has lately returned from abroad, they can contact the control room at 0761-2676100. The identity of the informant would be kept totally discreet, according to the authorities. Following the receipt of the information, the person who has returned from overseas will be tested.

Last month, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the COVID-19 virus variant discovered in South Africa and other nations as Omicron and classed it as a 'Variant of Concern.' Health specialists have speculated that the virus may have acquired specific traits as a result of genetic change. While the new strain appears to have boosted the transmissibility of infection, the WHO stated that there is currently little clarity on whether it will cause severe disease or elude immunity.

(With inputs from PTI)

