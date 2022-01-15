In Mumbai, Aadhaar Number Necessary To Buy COVID-19 Self-RAT Kit: Mayor Pednekar

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, on Saturday, January 15, informed that anyone purchasing self-test kits will now have to provide their Aadhaar card to the chemist to keep a record of the same. As of January 14, Mumbai reported 11,317 fresh COVID cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai Mayor said, "We have decided that everyone purchasing self-test kits will have to provide their Aadhaar cards to the chemists to maintain a record. If anyone tests positive, they must inform the authorities and update this online."

BMC to track home test kit purchases

Earlier on Wednesday, January 12, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had stated that it will write to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and seek guidelines for the chemists in the city concerning the sale of COVID self-test kits and documenting the data of the same.

The BMC aims to gather information from the individuals who purchased the kits from the data available with chemists. This comes after a large population of positive cases went unreported. It is learnt that people who test positive for COVID are not revealing their status after using self-test kits.

While Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani had said, “We have got some rough figures and do not know how reliable they are but we are planning to develop a mechanism to ensure all those doing home testing for COVID-19 report to authorities."

As per the BMC, over 300,000- 350,000 COVID self-test kits had been supplied to Mumbai in the first 10 days of January 2022. However, the civic body is aware of the results of only around 98,000 individuals who have taken home tests.

COVID situation in Maharashtra

As of Friday, January 14, Maharashtra reported 43,211 new COVID cases, 33,356 recoveries, and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours. And with this, the active COVID case tally in the state stands at 2,61,658. In India, Maharashtra is the most affected state due to COVID-19. The state has reported a total of 238 Omicron cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 1,605.

Also, on January 14, the Mumbai police mentioned that 36 police personnel have tested positive for the COVID virus in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 1,253.

To date, Maharashtra has administered a total of 14,29,79,847 COVID vaccine doses under the National Vaccination Drive.

